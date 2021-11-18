Beijing [China], November 18 (ANI): China on Thursday claimed that two supply vessels from the Philippines trespassed the waters of the disputed Nansha Islands.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian remarks come in response to the Philippines' accusation that Chinese Coast Guard vessels fired water cannons at boats delivering supplies to Philippine military personnel in Ayungin Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

The Chinese spokesperson explained that China's Coast Guard ships blocked two Philippine boats carrying food to the military on an island in the South China Sea, Sputnik reported.

"On the evening of November 16, two Philippine supply boats trespassed into waters near Ren'ai Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao without China's consent. Chinese coast guard vessels performed official duties in accordance with law and upheld China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order," Lijian stated during a regular press conference in Beijing.

Lijian added that the situation near Ren'ai Jiao is currently calm, with China and the Philippines maintaining contact and interaction on the issue.

The Philippine's Foreign Ministry condemned the actions of the Chinese ships, which, in its opinion, could threaten relations between Beijing and Manila.

China claims sovereignty over vast swathes of the South China Sea, but Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have lodged competing claims for some or all of the islands, according to CNN.

For decades, China has been in disputes with several countries in the Asia-Pacific region over the territorial belonging of a number of islands in the South China Sea, on the shelf of which significant reserves of hydrocarbons have been discovered.

The situation in the region is often complicated by the passage of US warships here, which, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, violate international law and undermine China's sovereignty and security. Despite protests from Beijing, Washington has repeatedly said that the United States will float wherever international law permits. (ANI)

