Beijing [China], March 5 (ANI): China has urged restraint and diplomatic engagement amid rising tensions in West Asia, with Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi holding phone conversations with political leaders from the Gulf region, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Lin Jian said Wang spoke with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He said that China supports the UAE's legitimate demands for safeguarding its national security and supports regional countries in seeking to resolve disputes through diplomatic means.

Lin said on X, " Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with the Deputy PM and FM of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The spillover of war is not in the interests of any party, and only the people of the region will suffer. China supports the UAE's legitimate demands for safeguarding its national security and supports regional countries in seeking to resolve disputes through diplomatic means."

He added, "China will not give up hope for peace and will continue to play a constructive role."

In a separate X post, Lin said Wang also spoke with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. He said that China appreciates Saudi Arabia's restraint and its commitment to resolving differences through peaceful means.

Lin said on X, "Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The spreading and escalating conflict in the Middle East, affecting Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, is not what China wishes to see. China appreciates Saudi Arabia's restraint and its commitment to resolving differences through peaceful means."

He added, "China strongly urges all parties to cease military operations, return to dialogue and negotiations at an early date, and prevent further escalation of tensions."

Meanwhile, China's Department of Consular Affairs said it has evacuated over 3000 of its citizens from Iran amid the deteriorating security situation.

According to a post from the ministry's consular affairs office on X, where it highlighted the statement of a Chinese spokesperson, the statement said, "Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: Since the security situation in Iran turned tense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chinese diplomatic missions in Iran have issued alerts more than once. They have worked in various ways to call on Chinese citizens to evacuate as soon as possible and offer them assistance. As of March 2, Beijing time, over 3,000 Chinese citizens have been evacuated from Iran. Chinese diplomatic missions in Iran's neighboring countries have sent working groups to receive and assist the evacuated Chinese citizens at border ports."

It added, "Given the severe security situation in Iran, we once again advise the Chinese citizens in Iran to take extra safety precautions and leave Iran as soon as possible. If any help is needed, please contact the Chinese embassy and consulate in Iran or dial consular protection hotline 12308."

China has repeatedly called for de-escalation in West Asia and said it supports diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further instability in the region. (ANI)

