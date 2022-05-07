Beijing [China], May 7 (ANI): China on Saturday expressed grief over deaths of 22 people in a hotel explosion in Havana and conveyed its condolences to the bereaved families and the injured.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China and Cuba are good comrades, good friends and good brothers with a long-standing and profound friendship.

"In this moment of grief, the Chinese government and people stand firmly with the Cuban government and people," he said, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The explosion has killed at least 22 people and injured 64 others, and a gas leak is thought to be the cause of the explosion, according to the Cuban Presidential Office.

An explosion occurred at a Havana hotel on Friday. The death toll in the Saratoga hotel explosion has reached 22 people while 64 people were injured. (ANI)

