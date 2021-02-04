New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): After a sustained follow-up by the Indian embassy in Beijing, China has conveyed their clearance on transfer of the crew of cargo ship MV Anastasia, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals is on anchorage near the Caofeidian port in China since September 20 due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

"After a sustained follow up by Indian embassy in Beijing, the Chinese central authorities have conveyed their clearance to the local foreign office in Tangshan and to the port authorities, for the transfer of the crew of MV Anastasia," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during the weekly virtual press conference.

"This information has also been shared with the shipping company, and we understand it has submitted the request to the concerned authorities. We hope that crew change is effected at the earliest," he said.

Earlier, Anurag Srivastava said, "Cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13 and has 23 Indian nationals on board. Another vessel, MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals is on anchorage near the Caofeidian port in China since September 20. Both ships are waiting for discharge of cargo."

Citing coronavirus-related restrictions, Chinese authorities did not allow the ships to either dock or go for a crew change for months. (ANI)

