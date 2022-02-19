Beijing [China], February 19 (ANI): A Chinese court has sentenced a former senior political advisor of the Chinese Community Party, to life in prison for accepting bribes.

The court found out that Ma Ming, who was the Vice-Chairman of Inner Mongolia, had accumulated more than 150 million yuan in wealth and was sentenced to life.

Ma Ming, was deprived of political rights for life, according to the intermediate people's court of the city of Zibo in east China's Shandong Province, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Chinese news agency, the court found that Ma took advantage of various positions in Jilin Province and Inner Mongolia from 2000 to 2019 to seek benefits for others regarding business operations, job promotions and case handling.

Ma was convicted of taking bribes amounting to over 157.85 million yuan (about 24.93 million U.S. dollars) in both money and valuables, according to Xinhua.

The court said all of Ma's personal property was confiscated and the illegal gains from bribery were recovered and turned over to the state treasury. (ANI)

