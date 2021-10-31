Rome [Italy], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pledged to safeguard multilateralism when meeting here Saturday on the sidelines of Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit.

Since the beginning of this year, China and France have maintained close high-level interactions, Wang said.

The two heads of state attended the Leaders' Summit of the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity via video link. A few days ago, they also held a productive phone conversation, laying out comprehensive plans for bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The two sides need to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, respect each other's core interests, accommodate each other's legitimate concerns, maintain the political foundation of bilateral relations so as to push for more fruitful results in their practical cooperation, Wang said.

Currently, international peace, security and development is faced with grave challenges amid repeated resurgences of COVID-19 and a sluggish global economic recovery, Wang said, noting that China calls for solidarity over division and cooperation over confrontation, which is also a common call of the international community.

As permanent members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, China and France should stay highly alert to words and deeds on the global stage that try to create confrontation and spark a "new Cold War," firmly safeguard multilateralism, oppose hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism, and show a sense of responsibility as major countries, Wang stressed.

Le Drian said that France attaches great importance to implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, adding that France firmly adheres to the one-China policy and respects the principle of state sovereignty.

He stressed that France firmly supports multilateralism and has always handled differences through dialogue, instead of confrontation, on the basis of mutual respect.

France stands ready to continue strengthening communication and coordination with China under multilateral frameworks such as the UN Security Council and G20, he said.

The two ministers agreed to work for the success of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow and the second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

China has submitted two documents on its nationally determined contributions and long-term emission control strategies to the secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Wang said, adding that that China will resolutely honor its commitments and actively participate in international cooperation on climate change.

Le Drian said France highly appreciates the vigorous measures China has adopted to save energy and reduce emissions, and is ready to work with the Chinese side to tackle global challenges.

With regard to China-Europe relations, Wang expressed the hope that France will use its role as the rotating presidency of the European Union (EU) next year to ensure that mutually beneficial cooperation remains as the keynote of China-Europe relations and push for their sustained, sound and steady development.

Le Drian expressed France's willingness to carry out communication and coordination with China in this regard.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern, including the Iran nuclear issue, saying that they looked forward to the resumption of negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) next month and hoped that an agreement could be reached at an early date. (ANI/Xinhua)

