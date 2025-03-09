Taipei [Taiwan], March 9 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported nine sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and two Chinese balloons were detected until 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

According to the MND, seven out of nine sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

"9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons was detected during this timeframe," Taiwanese MND said in a post on X.

Earlier on Saturday, the MND detected two sorties of Chinese aircraft, six Chinese naval vessels and eight Chinese balloons around itself.

"2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 PRC balloons was detected during this timeframe. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwanese MND stated.

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated maneuvers by China around Taiwan, sparking concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

China is intensifying its cognitive warfare efforts against Taiwan, as its United Front Work Department establishes a dedicated misinformation unit, according to a post by Taipei Times.

Currently, China is conducting the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which is an annual assembly of the Chinese government known as the "two sessions," as reported by Taipei Times.

Shi Taifeng, the head of the United Front Work Department, has gathered a specialised task force focused on disseminating misinformation regarding the situations in Ukraine and Taiwan's semiconductor investments in the US, as revealed by a national security source speaking on the condition of anonymity. (ANI)

