Taipei [Taiwan], November 27 (ANI): Chinese Embassy in Washington warned the US Congress delegates against their present Taiwan visit, amid rising tension in the Taiwan Strait.

The five-representative delegation is the second US congressional delegation visit to Taiwan this month. The recent visit is following a three-day visit to Taiwan by Senator John Cornyn-led group in November this year, reported Taiwan News.

Reportedly, the Chinese embassy in Washington has been demanding the cancellation of the visit to Taiwan. The US Representative Elissa Slotkin, confirming the reluctance by China earlier stated that she received a "blunt message from the Chinese Embassy" telling her to call off the trip, reported Taiwan News.

Slotkin said, in the US-Taiwan meet, discussions and talks would be held on subjects including a range of economic and national security issues with Taiwanese leaders. She further added that the delegation is centered to "learn about the region and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to our hosts."

"When News broke of our visit to Taiwan, China's embassy demanded we cancel the trip (we didn't). We've had a productive and meaningful visit throughout the Indo-Pacific region as the first bipartisan US House delegation since the start of COVID. This is just the start," US Representative Nancy tweeted on Friday after reaching Taiwan.

Notably, Mace called Taiwan 'Republic of Taiwan', when it is known as 'Republic of China,' reported Taiwan News.

During Taiwan meet on Friday between five US lawmakers and Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan stated that country's Veterans Affairs Council (VAC), in the coming year, would set up a mission in the US to further extend and strengthen bilateral exchanges. Tsai further mentioned that VAC will have an official base in the US capital, commencing January 2022, reported Taiwan News.

"Veteran affairs is one area in which Taiwan and the US have enjoyed particularly close cooperation over the past few years," quoted Taiwan News as Tsai saying. This would aid Taiwan in enhancing and boosting their exchanges with respect to health insurance, quality healthcare, employment assistance and long-term care for veterans.

US Representative Mark Takano, addressing the visit to Taiwan said that it served to "remind our partners and allies that after two trying years that we've endured, our commitment and our shared responsibility for a free and secure Indo-Pacific region remain stronger than ever."

As per the American Institute in Taiwan, de facto Embassy of the United States of America in Taiwan, the recent three-day visit by US delegates is a part of a bigger tour of the Indo-Pacific region including halts in Japan and South Korea as well, reported Taiwan News.

The US lawmakers met with VAC head Feng Shih-kuan on Friday morning and would visit the Ministry of National Defence (MND) in the afternoon, reported Taiwan News citing Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (ANI)

