Beijing [China], March 12 (ANI): As China continues to grapple with a struggling economy, the main message by the leaders at the National People's Congress was pushing for a high-tech powerhouse amid an intensifying tech war with the United States, CNN reported.

The week saw highly choreographed meetings of China's rubber-stamp national legislature and top political advisory body, which concluded Monday with a ceremony in the cavernous Great Hall of the People.

Also Read | NASA Crew 7 Returns to Earth After Spending 197 Days Aboard International Space Station.

The event, held largely without Covid restrictions for the first time in years, is a rare chance for the world to glimpse into an increasingly 'opaque' political system under Xi.

Notably, the closing day of the National People's Congress legislature on Monday had no press conference by the Chinese premier, in contrary to earlier times.

Also Read | Cat Drenched in Dangerous Chemicals Sends Authorities Into a Tizzy in Japan Town, Residents Warned Against Touching Animal.

For decades, this curtain-closing "two sessions" tradition had offered foreign media and the Chinese public a rare opportunity to get first-hand insight into the thinking of the country's nominal No. 2 official, who is charged with running its economy, as reported by CNN

However, Beijing made the surprise announcement that it was scrapping the event last week, in a move that generated concern among observers about the ever-shrinking transparency of the Chinese government.

The more recent tradition of collective leadership, a model that came to the fore after the chaos of Mao Zedong's strongman rule, has taken a backseat once again under Xi.

According to CNN, the Chinese Premier and his State Council, which functions as China's cabinet, have been increasingly sidelined in recent years as Xi ramped up the party's role controlling the government and the messages it sends.

That was further underscored on Monday, when delegates rubber stamped an update to a law governing the organization of the State Council. Observers say the changes further formalized the body's role as carrying out the directives of the Chinese Communist Party.

An overarching theme of the gathering was bringing the focus of Chinese economy towards technology innovation and transform the country into a 'high-tech powerhouse'.

Chinese Premier Li, in an address last week, called for boosting "self-reliance and strength in science and technology," spelling out a push to upgrade industrial supply chains and enhance China's position as a high-tech innovator.

That included a boost to China's annual budget for science and technology by 10 per cent to an unprecedented 370.8 billion yuan (USD 51.6 billion).

Another point that was highlighted through the session, was a new policy buzzword "new quality productive forces". The term coined by Xi last year refers to high tech sectors such as new energy vehicles, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing - signifying the leader's desire to push the country ahead in the global race for critical technologies.

The emphasis on self-reliance in science and technology comes after the United States tightened control over the export of cutting-edge technologies to China, especially in the field of AI, which Washington said could be used to strengthen the Chinese military, CNN reported.

On the sidelines of the "two sessions," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the US of "devising various tactics to suppress China" and slammed Washington's trade and tech controls as reaching "bewildering levels of unfathomable absurdity."

Notably, Chinese economy was in the spotlight this year as Beijing has been roiled by a property sector crisis, hefty local government debt, deflation, a stock market rout and tech friction with the US -- all fuelling public frustration and a loss of investor confidence

Chinese leaders presiding over the event were keen to project confidence in the economy, rolling out an ambitious economic growth target of around 5 per cent for 2024, but without announcing any major stimulus measures to increase flagging consumption.

This disappointed investors who were closely watching the gathering - with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbling 2.6 per cent on Tuesday after the targets were announced. The index has fallen by about 1 per cent so far this week and has lost nearly 20 per cent over the past 12 months.

Li conceded in his remarks that hitting that target "will not be easy," given that a Covid-battered 2022 had provided a lower base of growth for last year, but he also vowed that China would make industrial upgrading a priority while leaning into tech innovation.

The annual meeting of the National People's Congress also disappointed some observers who were hoping to see certain key personnel appointments made at this year's gathering - a move that would fill senior State Council roles left vacant for months after an abrupt shake-up in the ranks of Xi's hand-picked ministers.

Foreign Minister Qin Gang was abruptly removed from his post without explanation in July followed by the removal of Defense Minister Li Shangfu months later, also without explanation. Both men had first vanished from public view and have been replaced.

Some observers expected that Beijing could appoint a new Foreign Minister at this year's gathering. The role has been filled, in what many expected to be a temporary capacity, by senior diplomat and former Foreign Minister Wang Yi since Qin's ouster.

Two high-ranking posts in China's cabinet previously occupied by Li and Qin remain open. But Beijing declined to fill those posts at this year's event, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)