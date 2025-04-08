Beijing, Apr 8 (AP) China threatened to "resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests", in response to President Donald Trump's threat of an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese imports.

The Commerce Ministry statement issued early Tuesday said the US's imposition of "so-called reciprocal tariffs" on China is "completely groundless and is a typical unilateral bullying practice".

China has taken retaliatory tariffs and the ministry hinted more may be coming.

"The countermeasures China has taken are aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and maintaining the normal international trade order. They are completely legitimate," the ministry said.

"The US threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake and once again exposes the blackmailing nature of the US. China will never accept this. If the US insists on its own way, China will fight to the end."

This came after President Donald Trump threatened additional tariffs on China on Monday, raising fresh concerns that his drive to rebalance the global economy could intensify a financially destructive trade war.

Trump's threat came after China said it would retaliate against US tariffs he announced last week.

"If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!" (AP)

