World News | China Ramps Up Military Activity Near Taiwan: 14 Aircraft, 6 Naval Vessels, 1 Ship Detected

Taipei [Taiwan], June 10 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 14 sorties of Chinese aircraft, six Chinese naval vessels and one official ship operating near its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1932241309688811902

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "14 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Monday reported seven sorties of Chinese aircraft, eight Chinese naval vessels operating near its territorial waters.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "7 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 7 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) announced on Wednesday that it "ejected" four vessels of the Chinese coast guard that had entered Taiwan-controlled waters near Kinmen County, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).

The China Coast Guard ships 14603, 14608, 14609, and 14513 approached "restricted waters" off the Kinmen Islands from the southeast of Liaoluo Bay and the southwest of Damao Mountain at 8:50 am, according to a statement from the CGA's Kinmen-Matsu-Penghu Branch.

The incident on Wednesday followed a similar occurrence on Tuesday, when the same four Chinese vessels entered Taiwan-controlled waters and stayed for over two hours before departing, as stated by the branch, which also sent vessels to monitor the Chinese ships that day, the Central News Agency (CNA) added in its report. (ANI)

