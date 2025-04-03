Taipei [Taiwan], April 3 (ANI): Taiwan detected 59 Chinese aircraft, 23 Chinese naval vessels and eight official ships operating around itself as of 6am (local time), a statement by the Taiwanese Ministry of Defence said.

Of the 59 aircraft, 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

Also Read | Who Is Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, US National Arrested in Andaman and Nicobar for Entering India’s Restricted North Sentinel Island?.

In a post on X, the MND said, "59 PLA aircraft, 23 PLAN vessels and 8 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1907598929081847953

Also Read | Donald Trump Imposes 10% Universal Tariff, India To Face 'Discounted' 26% Tariff From US, Check Full List Here.

The Chinese military staged a second day of exercises around Taiwan on Wednesday, launching live-fire strikes in the East China Sea and practicing blockade operations near crucial shipping lanes to the east and west of the island, as per CNN.

The Taiwanese MND said that in response, they launched a "Rapid Response Exercise".

In a post on X, the MND said, "No matter how the PLA attempts to cloak these actions with exaggerated labels, they cannot justify the inherently provocative nature of such drills. ROC Armed Forces have launched the "Rapid Response Exercise". We will remain on high alert and safeguard our national security."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1907365810269819005

Earlier on Wednesday, the MND said that it detected 76 Chinese aircraft, 15 Chinese vessels and four official ships operating around itself.

"76 PLA aircraft, 15 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 37 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND said in a post on X.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1907236538947424489

China has ramped up the frequency and complexity of its military drills around Taiwan in recent years - exercises that analysts say serve both as critical preparation and strategic cover for a potential future invasion of the self-governing island, as per CNN.

On Wednesday, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched exercises - codenamed "Strait Thunder-2025A" - in the middle and southern areas of the Taiwan Strait, focusing on testing the troops' capabilities of "joint blockade and control" and "precision strikes on key targets," the Eastern Theater Command's spokesperson Senior Colonel Shi Yi said in a statement, CNN stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)