Mumbai, April 3: A 24-year-old US national was arrested in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on March 31 for allegedly entering the restricted area of North Sentinel Island, home to the indigenous Sentinelese people—one of the last uncontacted tribes in the world. The man was identified as Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, news agency PTI reported.

Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov's arrest follows a series of unauthorised attempts to access the protected island, which is strictly off-limits to outsiders to preserve the tribe’s isolation and shield them from outside diseases. Mumbai: Man Threatens Woman After Argument, Sets Her House Door on Fire in Gorai; Arrested.

Who is Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov?

Polyakov, whose father is of Ukrainian origin, is no stranger to the islands. He had previously visited in October 2022, when he tried to access the island using an inflatable kayak but was stopped by hotel staff. He returned to the islands in January 2023, attempting to procure a motor for his boat, and allegedly filmed the Jarawa tribe illegally on the Baratang Islands.

Polyakov Traveled to North Sentinel Island From Khurmadera Beach.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Polyakov after he was found to have illegally entered the tribal reserve area. According to police, Polyakov arrived in Port Blair on March 26 and then traveled to North Sentinel Island from Khurmadera Beach. Kerala: Tasleem Sultana, Arrested Woman Drug Peddler, Names Leading Malayalam Actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi As Clients.

GoPro Camera Showed Footage of Polyakov Landing on North Sentinel Island

A GoPro camera recovered from him after his arrest reportedly showed footage of him landing on the island. Authorities have filed an FIR against him under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Protection of Aboriginal Tribes) Amendment Regulation, 2012. The Tribal Welfare Officer of Tirur, Pronab Sircar, lodged the complaint. His arrest has been communicated to the Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy.

All About North Sentinel Island

North Sentinel Island, located in the Bay of Bengal, is home to the fiercely isolated Sentinelese, who have historically rejected all contact with outsiders. The Indian government has designated the island a protected area, aiming to preserve the tribe’s autonomy and protect them from potential diseases.

Past attempts to contact the tribe have ended in violence, including the 2018 killing of American missionary John Chau and the deaths of two Indian fishermen in 2006.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 08:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).