Beijing [China], February 4 (ANI): At the onset of the Beijing Winter Olympics that will start today, China on Thursday reported 29 new coronavirus cases.

It reported 12 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections and 17 new imported COVID-19 cases, reported Xinhua.

Of the new local cases, five were reported in Guangdong, four in Tianjin, two in Zhejiang, and one in Beijing, according to the National Health Commission on Friday.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636. (ANI)

