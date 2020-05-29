World News | China Reports Five Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases

World. (File Image)

Beijing, May 29 (PTI) China has reported five new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of such infections to 409, while no new confirmed case was recorded in the country, health officials said on Friday.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Thursday, the National Health Commission said.

Five new asymptomatic cases were reported in the country on Thursday, it said.

The 409 asymptomatic cases, including 337 in the coronavirus first epicentre Wuhan, were still under medical observation.

Asymptomatic cases pose a problem as the patients test positive for the COVID-19 but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat.

However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

As of Thursday, China has a total of 82,995 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the death toll remained at 4,634, the NHC said.

