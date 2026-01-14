New Delhi, January 14: Iranian authorities have set January 14 for the execution of 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, marking the first hanging directly linked to the ongoing anti-Ayatollah Ali Khamenei protests. The move has triggered alarm among human rights groups, who warn it signals a sharp escalation in Tehran’s crackdown on dissent.

Soltani, a resident of Fardis in Tehran’s Karaj suburb, was reportedly arrested from his home on January 8 amid violent street clashes driven by runaway inflation and the rapid fall of the Iranian rial. Rights monitor Hengaw Organization says his case sets a chilling precedent, as authorities appear to be shifting from mass shootings to public hangings to intimidate protesters.

Soltani Denied Basic Rights

According to Hengaw, Soltani was charged with “waging war against God” for his alleged role in demonstrations. He was tried in opaque IRGC-linked courts, denied access to a defense lawyer, and given no meaningful opportunity to appeal. His family reportedly learned of the final verdict on January 11 and was granted just a 10-minute final visit, amid severe internet restrictions under the ongoing DigitalBlackoutIran. ‘Leave Iran Immediately’: India Issues Urgent Advisory for Nationals in Tehran to Exit by Any Available Means Amid Escalating Protests.

Soltani’s sister, a licensed lawyer, was allegedly blocked from reviewing case files or representing him, underscoring what activists describe as systematic denial of due process. Iran Protests: Iranians Able To Make Some Calls Abroad While Internet Access Still Out.

Protests Fuel Iran Revolution Fears

The execution comes as protests that began in late December 2025 over soaring food prices and bread shortages have spread rapidly. Bazaar merchants were the first to shut shops, followed by students and workers, turning economic anger into open calls for regime change. Activists claim hundreds have been killed, over 10,000 arrested, and more than 2,400 protesters have died since Iran launched its latest nationwide crackdown.

Lebanese-Australian commentator Mario Nawfal warned on X that total protest deaths may already be in the thousands, calling Soltani’s execution a warning shot to silence further unrest.

International pressure is also mounting. US President Donald Trump urged Iranian protesters to continue demonstrating, saying “help is on its way,” and warned Tehran against carrying out executions of detainees. The US State Department said it would take “strong action” if executions proceed.

With the rial losing nearly 50% of its value in a year and food prices tripling, analysts say the regime is resorting to fear as its primary tool. Rights groups argue Soltani’s rushed execution is meant to send a message, but may instead deepen fears of a broader uprising as Iran enters one of its most volatile periods in years.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).