World News | China Reports Six New Coronavirus Cases
World. (File Image)

Beijing, May 30 (PTI) China has reported six new coronavirus cases, including four asymptomatic infections, health officials said on Saturday.

Of the six new COVID-19 patients, two were imported cases and were reported from Shandong and Shanghai on Friday, China's National Health Commission said.

Also Read | Pakistan Resumes International Flight Operations after Government Eases Restrictions.

Of the four new asymptomatic cases, three were reported from the coronavirus epicentre Wuhan, it said.

As for Friday, there were a total of 396 asymptomatic cases, including 331 from Wuhan, the NHC said. All the asymptomatic patients were under medical observation.

Also Read | COVID-19 Count Reaches 1,73,763 in India, Toll Rises to 4,971: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 30, 2020.

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 82,999. The deadly virus has claimed 4,634 lives in the country so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)