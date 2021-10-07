Beijing, Oct 7 (PTI) China on Thursday presented an upbeat picture of the talks between its top diplomat Yang Jiechi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Zurich, saying both sides have agreed to take action and work together to bring bilateral ties back to the right track.

The consensus was reached during talks between Yang, member of the Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), and Sullivan, state-run CGTN-TV reported.

Also Read | Nobel Prize in Literature 2021 Winner: Tanzania’s Abdulrazak Gurnah Gets Nobel For 'Uncompromising Penetration In Effects Of Colonialism'.

The two sides, in a candid manner, had a comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views on tense China-US relations as well as international and regional issues of common concern. The meeting was described as constructive, and conducive to enhancing mutual understanding, the report said.

The talks which covered a whole gamut of the ties between the world's top two economies was held amid record number of 150 air sorties by the Chinese air force jets in the Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) of Taiwan since the start of China's National Day holiday on Friday last.

Also Read | US at Risk of a Severe Flu Season This Year, Says CDC.

The US voiced "concern" over the air exercises, saying the drills are provocative.

China claims the estranged islands of Taiwan as part of it and President Xi Jinping has vowed to integrate it with the mainland.

"I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree ... we'll abide by the Taiwan agreement. We made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement,” US President Joe Biden earlier said, referring to his recent phone talks with Xi.

Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday that China could be capable of mounting a "full-scale" invasion of Taiwan by 2025.

Citing China's large-scale air drills, he said, "with regards to staging an attack on Taiwan, they currently have the ability. But [China] has to pay the price," CNN reported.

By 2025, that price will be lower - and China will be able to mount a "full-scale" invasion, he said.

Observers said unlike their first meeting in Alaska in March, the Yang- Sullivan meeting appeared more cordial and less rancorous.

Striking a conciliatory tone, Yang told the US official that when China and the US cooperate, the two countries and the world will benefit; when they are in confrontation, the two and the world will suffer seriously.

Whether China and the US can handle their relations well bears on the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, as well as the future of the world, he added.

The US expressed its adherence to the one-China policy, the official media reports said.

The two sides also exchanged views on climate change and regional issues of common concern and agreed to maintain regular dialogue and communication on important issues.

The meeting follows several important discussions between the two sides including, the September 10 phone call between President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi.

The US side needs to have a deep understanding of the mutually beneficial nature of China-US relations and correctly understand China's domestic and foreign policies and strategic intentions, Yang said, adding that Beijing opposes defining China-US relations as "competitive."

Yang said that China attaches importance to the positive remarks by Biden and Beijing has noticed that the US stated it has no intention to contain China's development, and is not seeking a "new Cold War."

China hopes the US side could adopt a rational and pragmatic China policy, and, together with China, follow a path of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, with respect for each other's core interests and major concerns, Yang said.

During the meeting, Yang expounded China's solemn position on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and human rights as well as on maritime issues, urging the US to truly respect China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and stop using the above issues to interfere in China's internal affairs.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular dialogue and communication on important issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)