Beijing [China], May 17 (ANI): Under China's revised Counter-Espionage Law, all "documents, data, materials, and items related to national security and interests" are under the same protection as state secrets, according to Portal Plus.

The law expands the definition of espionage to include cyber-attacks against state organs or critical information infrastructure.

The revised law allows authorities carrying out an anti-espionage investigation to gain access to data, electronic equipment, and information on personal property and also to ban border crossings, according to Portal Plus.

Cyber-attacks are also classed as acts of espionage, however, the law does not define what falls under China's national security or interests. Such a crucial omission can only mean keeping the law vague enough and broad enough to be used against anyone at any time.

The revision maintains the vague wording "other espionage activities", which has been criticized as leaving room for a broad interpretation and arbitrary enforcement of the law.

Considering that China also requires internet providers to cooperate in detecting spies, clampdown targets can also include social media posts and communication between Chinese and foreign parties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made national security a key focus of his administration since taking office in 2012 and analysts say these revisions are evidence of a stricter regime as suspicion of the United States and its allies grows, according to Portal Plus.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that China has been targeting prominent consulting firms with foreign ties through raids, detainments and arrests which has raised alarm among global corporates about doing business in China, The New York Times reported.

Recently, there were reports of raids or official security visits at prominent consulting firms in the last few months, including American outfits such as the Mintz Group and Bain and Company and most recently Capvision Partners, a consulting company with headquarters in New York and Shanghai, which have raised alarm. (ANI)

