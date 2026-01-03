Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] January 3 (ANI): China has confirmed the launch of a massive hydropower project on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet, triggering renewed concerns over environmental risks, downstream water security and China's tightening grip over the region, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, in his New Year address, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that construction had begun in Medog County, a geologically fragile and ecologically sensitive area near the India-China border. The Yarlung Tsangpo, known downstream as the Brahmaputra, is one of Asia's most important rivers, sustaining millions of people across India and Bangladesh. Analysts warn that large-scale hydropower development in such a volatile zone could significantly alter river flow patterns and increase disaster risks. Environmental experts have highlighted that the river cuts through one of the world's deepest gorges, making the region especially vulnerable to landslides and earthquakes. Critics fear that the dam could disrupt delicate ecosystems while threatening the livelihoods of downstream communities dependent on the river for agriculture and drinking water.

Tibetan environmentalists and rights advocates have also raised longstanding concerns over the absence of transparency in infrastructure projects across Tibet. Residents are rarely consulted, and environmental impact assessments are typically withheld from public scrutiny. This lack of accountability, observers argue, reflects China's broader governance approach in Tibet, where strategic priorities often override local and ecological considerations, as highlighted by Phayul.

Beyond environmental implications, some analysts see the project as carrying potential geopolitical weight. Control over the upper reaches of a transboundary river could, experts stated, provide China with strategic leverage during periods of regional tension, particularly with downstream neighbours. Critics further note that Xi's New Year message reinforced key elements of Beijing's current policy direction: a hardline posture on Taiwan, continued consolidation of control over Tibet through large infrastructure projects, and a carefully crafted narrative of economic resilience and national strength, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

