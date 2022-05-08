Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): After the horrific attack on a minibus in Karachi, China's confidence in Pakistan's ability to protect the Chinese workers in the country is 'seriously shaken'.

This comes in the wake of the killing of three Chinese nationals and a Pakistani van driver who lost their lives in a car explosion inside the premises of the Karachi University of Pakistan on April 26.

In a conversation with the Pakistani media outlet Dawn, Senator Mushahid Hussain, the chairman of the Senate Defence Committee, said, "The Chinese confidence in Pakistan's security system's ability to protect their citizens and their projects is seriously shaken."

"It has caused serious concern and understandable indignation in China. More so, the pattern of attacks is so recurring and it's clear that Pakistani promises of 'foolproof security' are mere words, not matched by countermeasures on the ground," he maintained.

He slammed Pakistan's security system for being indolent. Senate Defence said that the security agencies seemed to have been caught napping.

"If such attacks continue, not just Chinese but other foreign investors will be forced to review their role in Pakistan," he added.

He made these remarks while sharing the mood on the Chinese side following the deadly attack. Earlier, Senator Mushahid led a Senate delegation to the Chinese embassy last week to express condolences over the loss of three Chinese lives in a suicide attack on their van on the university's premises last month.

This is the third terrorist attack on Chinese citizens on Pakistani soil in a year, as per the media portal.

According to many reports circulated around social media, the Chinese workers are leaving Pakistan after the attacks. However, a Chinese source denied these claims of "exodus".

The three Chinese individuals who were killed were professors of the Confucius Institute. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has also condemned the attack. (ANI)

