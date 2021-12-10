Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): China continues to have strategic and tactical interest in government and private sector organizations in Southeast Asia through its cyber-espionage operations for a range of objectives intended to support a deepening of its regional influence in future, a report by Recorded Future, a US-based cybersecurity company, has revealed.

The report highlights multiple examples of activity reported to Recorded Future clients throughout 2021.

The report prepared by Recorded Future's Insikt Group tracks Chinese state-sponsored cyber-espionage operations targeting government and private sector organizations across Southeast Asia and identified intrusion campaigns almost certainly support key strategic aims of the Chinese government, such as gathering intelligence on countries engaged in the South China Sea territorial disputes or related to projects and countries strategically important to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The report highlights China's continued strategic and tactical interest in government and private sector organizations in Southeast Asia.

Recorded Future's Insikt Group tracks Chinese state-sponsored cyber-espionage operations targeting government and private sector organizations across Southeast Asia.

Insikt Group identified the compromise of navies, prime minister's offices, ministries of defence, and ministries of foreign affairs across several countries with a presence in the South China Sea.

The targeting of Cambodia's Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (PAS) and Laos's National Committee for SEZs is likely linked to China's wider strategic objectives under the BRI, the report stated.

PAS has high strategic significance given its location along the Maritime Silk Road route, while the Lao government has promoted the development of SEZs as an entry point for private sector development, including domestic and foreign direct investment (FDI), read the report. (ANI)

