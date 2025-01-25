Karachi [Pakistan], January 25 (ANI): Chinese investors in Pakistan filed a plea in the Sindh High Court against alleged harassment and extortion by the local police, ARY News reported.

In their petition on Friday, the investors accused the police of demanding bribes from the airport to their residences and creating obstacles in their day-to-day activities.

They addressed their concerns to Pakistan's Federal Ministry of Interior, the Chief Secretary Sindh, the Inspector General of Sindh Police, the Chinese Consulate and a few others.

According to the complainants, they were invited by Pakistan's top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to invest in the country, yet they continue to face constant harassment, ARY News reported.

The Sindh High Court after taking notice of the petition, issued notices to all respondents in the case and asked the respondents to submit their replies within four weeks.

Pakistan has been previously accused of harassing its investors, as on December 15, a Chinese company working on the Indus Highway in Kashmore-Kandhkot received an extortion demand by a notorious dacoit, according to ARY News.

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation after receiving the 'extortion chit' informed the Sindh government about the issue.

The letter revealed that Bandit Budhal contacted the project manager of the Chinese company via phone and demanded Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 5 million, two mobile phones, and a motorcycle.

The letter further stated that the bandit threatened harm to the workers if the demands were unmet. The company also notified the SSP Kashmore and the Deputy Commissioner about the threats.

The Chinese company, in its letter, expressed dissatisfaction with the local administration, stating that authorities have failed to provide adequate protection.

An explosion attack near the Jinnah International Airport, in Pakistan's port city of Karachi, three Chinese nationals were killed. (ANI)

