Beijing [China], April 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of them, nine were reported in Shanghai, three in Fujian, and one in Tianjin.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, the commission said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

