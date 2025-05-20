Taipei [Taiwan], May 20 (ANI): As Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te marks one year in office, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) sharply criticised his administration's performance, placing particular emphasis on cross-strait relations with China and accusing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of undermining Taiwan's sovereignty and democratic values., Taipei Times reported.

In a press briefing, the KMT presented a list of ten major criticisms, accusing Lai of breaking campaign promises and steering Taiwan towards what it called "green authoritarianism." The party said the DPP "waves the flag of democracy while wielding dictatorial control" and described its policies as a form of "green communism."

One of the KMT's most pointed criticisms focused on Lai's recent comments likening Taiwan and China to companies discussing a merger, which the party viewed as a betrayal of national interests. "Taiwanese sovereignty is not a product for sale, and is not a bargaining chip for the DPP," the KMT said. The party alleged that Lai was "selling out" Taiwan and compromising its position in cross-strait relations.

The KMT also criticised the administration for failing in its efforts to negotiate on tariffs with the United States, claiming that Lai's government had "handed over Taiwan's interests on a platter." It accused the judiciary of becoming a political tool and described Taiwan's democracy under Lai as "an empty shell." The party further claimed that rational political discourse had been replaced by "the violent silencing of the opposition," reported Taipei Times.

Turning to domestic governance, the KMT denounced the government's decision to shut down nuclear power plants, citing energy instability and public dissatisfaction. It said the Lai administration's energy policies had left the people "angry and without power." The KMT also pointed to a surge in financial fraud, calling official measures to combat the problem "completely ineffective."

In healthcare, the party noted that the Ministry of Health and Welfare's budget had increased to NTD 370 billion (USD 12.3 billion), yet frontline personnel remained overworked and the sector faced collapse. Other criticisms included the administration's attempts to challenge laws passed by the legislature, and what the KMT described as an evasion of responsibility in the case of Kai Kai, a one-year-old boy tortured to death by foster caregivers in 2023. The final point accused the Cabinet of intimidating subordinates and misusing public funds.

In a separate statement, former president Ma Ying-jeou offered his own critique of Lai's approach to China, urging the president to abandon a confrontational path. "Lai should slow down and stop his line of 'protesting China,' which is hurting Taiwan," Ma said.

Ma acknowledged recent signs of adjustment in Lai's comments, noting what he viewed as greater "flexibility and goodwill" in addressing cross-strait tensions. He expressed hope that Lai would continue with this approach to help resolve what he called the current "deadlock" with Beijing.

Ma also said Lai had deviated from Taiwan's constitutional framework by advancing a "two-state theory" over the "one China" principle. He pointed out that Lai had described China as a "foreign adversary" and promoted "decoupling from China" in favor of alignment with the West, Taipei Times reported.

As Lai completes his first year, Ma offered three suggestions: approach global developments more cautiously to balance ties with both the US and China; base cross-strait relations on the Constitution, the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, the 1992 consensus, and the principle of "one China, with respective interpretations"; and reduce domestic political infighting amid growing regional and global challenges. (ANI)

