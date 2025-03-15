Beijing, Mar 15 (PTI) A navy fighter jet crashed during training exercises on Saturday. The pilot escaped unhurt, a statement said.

The navy in a statement said the jet from Southern Theatre Command crashed in an open space near Jialai town on the southern island of Hainan in the afternoon.

The pilot successfully ejected from the plane and no damage was caused on the ground, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) said it was organising forces to deal with the aftermath of the incident, adding that it would investigate the cause.

