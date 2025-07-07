Rio De Janeiro, Jul 7 (PTI) BRICS countries should strive to become the vanguard in advancing the global governance reform agenda to build a better world, Chinese Premier Li Qiang has said.

Addressing the plenary session of "Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance" of the 17th BRICS Summit on Sunday, Li called on the BRICS bloc to safeguard world peace and tranquillity and promote the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2025: Leaders Voice 'Grave Concern' Over Tariff Hikes by US; Criticises Others' Environment-Based Restrictions.

Li represented China as President Xi Jinping missed this year's BRICS summit, the first in his over 12-year-long presidency.

He said at present, changes unseen in a century are unfolding at an accelerated pace, international rules and order are being severely challenged, and the authority and efficacy of multilateral institutions continue to wane, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Calls for Working Together for Responsible Artificial Intelligence, Invites Nations To Participate in 'AI Impact Summit' (See Pics).

Li highlighted Xi's vision of global governance, which included extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

"BRICS countries should strive to become the vanguard in advancing the reform of global governance," Xinhua quoted Li as saying.

Li said that in the face of growing conflicts and differences, it is necessary to enhance extensive consultation based on equality and mutual respect.

In the face of deeply intertwined common interests, it is needed to pursue joint contribution through solidarity; In the face of mutually beneficial development opportunities, it is needed to hold an open mind to seek mutual success and shared benefits, said Li.

As the leading force of the Global South, BRICS countries should uphold independence and self-reliance, demonstrate a sense of responsibility, and play a greater role in building consensus and synergies, Li noted

The Chinese premier called on the group to hold fast to morality and justice, and seek fundamental solutions based on the merits of each issue.

BRICS countries should also focus on development and bolster the drivers of economic growth, said Li, adding that they should actively spearhead development cooperation and tap into the growth potential of emerging sectors.

Noting that China will establish a China-BRICS research centre on new quality productive forces this year, Li also announced a scholarship established for BRICS countries to facilitate talent cultivation in sectors including industry and telecommunication.

It is essential for BRICS countries to foster inclusiveness and advance exchanges and mutual learning among civilisations, Li said, calling on the countries to act as advocates for the harmonious coexistence of civilisations, striving to ensure diverse civilisations flourish together through mutual reinforcement.

China stands ready to join hands with other BRICS countries to promote global governance in a more just, equitable, efficient and orderly direction, working collectively to build a better world, he said.

The BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)