Beijing [China], May 26 (ANI): Chinese state-owned broadcaster CCTV has started a series of short episodes titled "Footprints" to promote President Xi Jinping's story and "political achievements" over the past 40 years which could be seen as laying the groundwork before Xi Jinping goes for his third term in the 20th Party Congress.

The episodes started on May 23. It is said that the series will have a total of 50 episodes.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Net Worth Drops Below $200 Billion After Tesla Shares Hit 11-Month Low.

Moreover, in another such instance, starting on April 18, Xinhua News Agency has opened a column called "Close-Up, Warm Moments" on its official website, showcasing Xi Jinping's administration and interaction with people in the form of pictures.

All this comes at a time when Xi seeks a historic third term. On May 17, the third plenary meeting of the 12th Guangxi Committee of the Communist Party of China was held in Nanning.

Also Read | Boeing Completes Starliner Uncrewed Flight Test to Space Station, Returns to Earth Safely.

The meeting also emphasized the need to "always support the leader, defend the leader, and follow the leader".

As Chinese president Xi Jinping eyes his third tenure as the country's supreme leader, his policies have now been questioned within China as he no longer commands unquestioned loyalty from the people, said a media report.

The unprecedented response came after President's Zero COVID policy began to test the patience of the Chinese people. Dozens of cities and towns, including Shanghai, went under lockdown for weeks and months, leading to a shortage of food and groceries.

According to Hongkong Post, the lockdowns have affected the economy, already weighed down by the President's actions against Chinese unicorns and big businesses to teach them who is their master.

Trade is impacted, ships are neither being loaded nor unloaded in Shanghai ports, factories are shut, manufacturing is down, and inflation and prices are constantly rising. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)