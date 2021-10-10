Participants listen to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is seen on screens, during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe,

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], October 10 (ANI): The foreign ministers of the countries participating in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will discuss possibilities of providing humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan said the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The meeting will be held in Kazakhstan's capital Nur Sultan on October 11 and 12, Sputnik reported. India Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will attend the 6th Ministerial meeting.

Also Read | Plane Crashes in Russia’s Tatarstan, 16 Killed.

"During the meeting, it is planned to discuss issues of security and further development of regional economic cooperation, as well as the situation in Afghanistan, including the possibility of providing assistance to the Afghan people in an attempt to stop the formation of a humanitarian crisis," the ministry said in a statement.

The Uzbek delegation which will take part in the CICA meeting will be headed by the country's foreign affairs minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

Also Read | Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Architect of Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme, Dies at 85.

On September 1, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced that the upcoming CICA meeting will also plan to adopt an updated version of the CICA Catalogue of Confidence Building Measures which are essential "in the context of the changing geopolitical situation in the region."

Established in 1999, CICA is a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It currently has 27 member states and 9 observer states and 5 observer organisations India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)