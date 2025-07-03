Thimpu [Bhutan], July 3 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, visited the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT), wherein he was briefed about the vital role played by it, the ADGPI said in a post on X on Thursday.

The ADGPI noted that IMTRAT further strengthened the military cooperation between India and the Royal Bhutanese Army.

It also informed that the COAS interacted with all ranks of Indian and Bhutanese Army at IMTRAT and appreciated them for their focused joint training initiatives and leadership development.

The ADGPI highlighted in its post that as India's oldest overseas mission, the IMTRAT reflects the strength and depth of India and Bhutan's Defence Cooperation.

ADGPI wrote on X, "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS visited the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT), #Bhutan, wherein he was briefed on the vital role of IMTRAT in furthering the close military cooperation between India and the Royal Bhutan Army. #COAS interacted with All Ranks of Indian Army & Royal Bhutan Army at IMTRAT and lauded them for their focused joint training initiatives and leadership development. As India's oldest overseas mission, IMTRAT reflects the strength and depth of Indo-Bhutan #DefenceCooperation."

Previously, the Indian Army noted that the COAS also visited the Wangchuk Lo Dzong Military Hospital and later engaged with instructors and students at the Wangchuk Lo Dzong Military School, acknowledging the importance of capacity-building and military education in the bilateral relationship, said an official statement from the Indian Army.

During the visit, the COAS also visited Jamtsholing Gyaltsen Academy at Tashichhoeling in Samtse, where he was apprised of Bhutan's Gyalsung National Service programme.

He interacted with the instructors and received a detailed briefing on the academy's training framework, infrastructure, and other key functional aspects.

Indian Army said that the visit underscores the enduring friendship between India and Bhutan, reaffirming India's steadfast support for a close and trusted neighbour. (ANI)

