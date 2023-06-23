Washington, Jun 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the combination of technology and talent will be a guarantee for a bright future for the world.

Modi made the remark at the India-US Hi-Tech handshake event organised at the White House and attended by US President Joe Biden and CEOs of top Indian and American companies.

"This morning (meeting) is only among a few friends but has brought with it the guarantee of a bright future," he said as President Biden nodded.

Modi, who is on a state visit to the US, also stressed that there is a great opportunity for everyone to take along Biden's vision and capabilities and India's aspirations and possibilities.

The Indian prime minister referred to the event as "honhaar, shandaar, dhardaar" in Hindi and also thanked the US president for his presence.

Modi further said that representatives of the business community have come from every sector -- from agriculture to space -- with some of them representing well-established firms while some others only start-ups.

President Biden said their partnership will ensure a free, more secure and prosperous future for the coming generation.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, AMD CEO Lisa Su, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams were among the US-based company representatives who participated in the meeting.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Zerodha and True Beacon co-founder Nikhil Kamath and 3rdiTech co-founder Vrinda Kapoor joined the meeting as part of the India business delegation.

