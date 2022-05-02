Kathmandu, May 2 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Nepal on Monday on a five-day private visit to the country.

Gandhi, who arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport Monday evening, is likely to visit some tourist spots during his stay in Nepal.

According to The Kathmandu Post newspaper, the Congress leader is in Kathmandu to attend the wedding of his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas.

“We had extended an invitation to Gandhi to attend the wedding of my daughter,” said Bhim Udas, Sumnima's father who also served as Nepal's Ambassador to Myanmar.

Sumnima, a former CNN correspondent, is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa, the report said.

The marriage function is planned for Tuesday and a reception will be held on May 5 at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bauddha, the bride's father Bhim said.

Some other Indian VVIPs have also arrived for the wedding, the report said.

Earlier in August 2018, Gandhi had visited Kathmandu on his way to Kailash Mansarovar, the report added. PTI

