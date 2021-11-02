Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Emphasising the need for solar energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is going to "give a solar calculator application to the world that would be helpful in deciding the location for the solar projects.

"ISRO is going to give a solar calculator application to the world," PM Modi said while speaking at the ''Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" event here at COP26.

"It can measure solar power potential through satellite data of any places in the world," he added.

Underlining that the application will be helpful in deciding the location for the solar projects, he emphasised that it will also strengthen the One Sun, One World and One Grid initiative.

The Prime Minister highlighted that "clean energy could be available everywhere, every time through a worldwide grid". He also said that the worldwide grid will strengthen the viability of the solar projects and resolve the issue of storage.

COP-26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), was held from November 1-2. Heads of state/government of more than 120 countries attended the summit.

On the sidelines of COP-26, the Prime Minister met various leaders including, UP PM Boris Johnson, Nepal's counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and others. (ANI)

