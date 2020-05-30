World News | Coronavirus Case Count Tops 5.7 Million, Says WHO

World. (File Image)

Geneva [Switzerland], May 30 (Sputnik/ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated that the overall number of coronavirus cases globally is at more than 5.7 million, with over 357,000 dying from the disease.

The UN health agency said in the situation report published on Friday that 107,740 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while a further 4,354 patients had died.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces 'Termination' of US Relationship With WHO, Continues Tirade Against China.

America continues to lead the count with 2.6 million cases, followed by Europe with 2.1 million. Africa brings up the rear with almost 93,000 cases. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)