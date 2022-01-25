Karachi [Pakistan], January 25 (ANI): The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Tuesday has strongly condemned the murder of journalist Hasnain Shah and demanded of the authorities to immediately arrest and punish his killers.

According to a statement issued by the CPNE, Hasnain was shot by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle while sitting in his car outside the Lahore Press Club. He died on the spot, according to Express Tribune.

Soon after the incident, journalist bodies across Pakistan condemned the murder. Further, the police said they would use all resources to apprehend Hasnain's killers.

In the statement, CPNE President Kazim Khan, Secretary-General Amir Mehmood and other office-bearers condemned the incident, as reported by Express Tribune.

Secretary-General Mehmood pointed out that the murder and the escape of the culprits from the crime scene call into question the performance of the government and its claims of providing protection to the lives and property of journalists.

The CPNE president said that it is becoming difficult for journalists to perform their professional duties due to the increasing difficulties faced by them in the country.

Mehmood demanded that the killers be arrested as soon as possible, following exemplary punishment for this crime, according to Express Tribune.

Earlier, highlighting the failing "law and order situation in the country, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Monday condemned the killing of the Lahore journalist. (ANI)

