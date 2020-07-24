Maryland [USA], July 24 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases in the US has exceeded four million, according to the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University.

According to the data, the US has till now reported 4,021,053 COVID-19 cases and 143,967 deaths.

Meanwhile, the total COVID-19 case count worldwide stands at 15,348,877 and 626,190 fatalities have been reported so far.

Despite the surge in cases, countries across the world including the US, India, Denmark and Italy have started the process of lifting the lockdown by easing restrictions. (ANI)

