Brasilia [Brazil], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 38,397 to 6,020,164 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The death toll has risen by 552 to 168,613 people within the same period of time. The number of recovered patients has exceeded 5.4 million.

A day earlier, Brazil reported 35,918 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 606 new fatalities.

Brazil comes third in terms of coronavirus cases after the United States and India, which have recorded more than 11.8 million and 9 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 57.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.3 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

