Brasilia [Brazil], August 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 31,024 to 20,676,561 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 920 to 577,565 people within the same period of time. More than 19.6 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 30,671 new coronavirus cases, with 903 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 633,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 214.42 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.47 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

