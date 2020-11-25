Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 212 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 45,490, including 7,617 active cases.

A total of 1,476 new tests for the coronavirus were conducted, with 212 confirmed infections reported in 16 provinces out of the 34 provinces in Afghanistan, the ministry said in a statement.

Sixteen more deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic were reported, taking the the total death toll to 1,728 since the outbreak in February in the country, and 23 patients have newly recovered, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

