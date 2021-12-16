Yangon [Myanmar], December 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 527,714 in Myanmar after 211 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

With four new deaths, the death toll has reached 19,201 on Thursday, the release said.

A total of 504,482 patients have been discharged from hospitals, and over 5.85 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

