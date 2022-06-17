Beijing [China], June 17 (ANI): China's civil aviation authority is discussing with its counterparts in certain countries the possibility of gradually increasing international passenger flights in and out of the country, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the civil aviation authority has taken scientific, targeted and dynamic measures to basically keep regular flights with 54 countries, while effectively preventing cross-border transimission of the virus, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) told a press briefing.

To orderly arrange more international flights is conducive to China's economy, exchange of people with other countries and sustainable development of the civil aviation sector, the administration said.

About 12.07 million passenger trips were made in May, jumping 53.2 percent from the previous month, data from the CAAC showed.

The total air transport turnover hit 3.89 billion tonne-km last month, surging 31.8 percent month on month, while the volume of mail and cargo transported went up 17 percent month on month to 491,000 tonnes, according to the CAAC. (ANI)

