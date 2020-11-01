Washington DC [US], November 1 (ANI): The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 230,000, with the country accounting for more than one in every five coronavirus fatalities worldwide.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the exact death toll now stands at 230,119, while the number of confirmed cases reached 9,091,306.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The US remains the worst affected country by the infection.(ANI)

