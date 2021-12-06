By Fiji-Omicron

Suva, [Fiji] December 6 (ANI): Fiji reported two confirmed cases of Omicron, the COVID-19 variant first discovered in South Africa, on Monday.

According to Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong, the two cases of the Omicron variant, both fully vaccinated Fijian citizens, were confirmed after their samples sent for testing in Australia returned positive.

They had travelled back to Fiji from Nigeria, arriving on Fiji Airways flight FJ1392 from Hong Kong on November 25, the day the discovery of the Omicron variant was announced internationally.

Fong said that both Fijian travellers tested negative for COVID-19 in Fiji and before they left Nigeria.

They were currently treated at a Fijian government-designated border quarantine facility, and showed no symptoms.

The Fiji Airways crew and accompanying passengers from FJ1392 have tested negative at least twice.

Fong said the latest case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a sharp reminder to Fijians that the key to avoiding future restrictions and lockdowns is for all Fijians to remain cautious.

Since December 1, Fiji has re-opened its borders to all fully vaccinated travellers from travel partner countries including New Zealand, Australia, Britain and the United States.

Currently, 90.9 per cent of the adult target population in Fiji is now fully vaccinated, while 97.4 per cent have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fiji reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case on March 19 last year and has recorded more than 52,000 COVID-19 confirmed cases in total, with 697 deaths. (ANI)

