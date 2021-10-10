Sofia [Bulgaria], October 10 (ANI/Novinite): 518,995 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 2,485. 49,828 are active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 21,775 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 4,950,589.

Of the medical staff, 14,754 have been infected, including 4,148 doctors, 4,967 nurses, 2,522 paramedics and 305 paramedics. 5,453 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 462 are in intensive care units.

447,581 people were cured, of which 1,928 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 21,586, and 81 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The people placed under quarantine so far are a total of 1,572,856 people, of whom 30,465 are currently active under quarantine.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,585,160, and during the past 24 hours, 7,210 were newly registered vaccinated. (ANI/Novinite)

