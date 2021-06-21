Kathmandu, Jun 21 (PTI) The authorities in Kathmandu on Monday extended the COVID-19 prohibitory orders by a week with some relaxations, as Nepal reported 1,584 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the new prohibitory orders effective from Tuesday, private vehicles and taxis will be allowed to operate on an odd-even basis with coronavirus infection cases witnessing a decline in the past couple of weeks.

A meeting of chief district officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Lalitpur took the decision to this effect, extending prohibitory orders but with relaxations from the morning of June 22 to June 28 mid-night.

Private vehicles and taxis with odd registration numbers can ply on odd dates according to the Nepali calendar, whereas vehicles with even registration numbers can ply on even dates.

Private vehicles have been barred from plying since April 29 after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The order continues to bar public vehicles from plying the roads, the authorities said.

Vehicles carrying essential goods, including medical and agriculture equipment, government vehicles, internet, telephone, cargo, courier, and waste managing vehicles, can ply without any obstructions.

As per the relaxed prohibitory orders, shops selling non-essential items can now open between 11:00am and 4:00pm on alternate days of week.

However, bar on mass gatherings at public places, seminars, mass protests, rallies, and other functions will continue. Cinema halls, party palaces, bars and dance restaurants, swimming pools, and gymnasiums shall remain shut.

Bar on in-house dining in restaurants will continue, but they can remain open till 7:00 pm for takeaway. Marriages or religious functions with less than 10 guests will be allowed if held at homes.

Travel restrictions of banks and financial institutions have also been relaxed and they can now operate with minimum staff. Schools and colleges will have to impart distance learning, as bar on physical presence of students in schools and colleges will continue.

According to the health ministry, Nepal reported 1,584 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The nationwide infection tally has reached 622,640.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 8,772.

