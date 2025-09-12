Dubai [UAE], September 12 (ANI/WAM): Creators HQ, the first content creator hub in the UAE and the Middle East and part of Visioneers, announced its collaboration with YouTube to launch the first YouTube Academy in the Middle East & North Africa.

The ground-breaking initiative aims to empower creative content creators in the region, in line with the UAE's vision to drive the content economy while fostering partnerships with major platforms and global tech companies.

The collaboration, which is part of YouTube's ongoing efforts to offer the best products and programmes for content creators, seeks to strengthen the UAE's global position in the creator economy by creating an innovative ecosystem that supports content creators, enhances their skills in data analysis and content production, while enabling them to build sustainable careers on YouTube.

YouTube Academy will offer creators the tools, resources, and expertise to enhance their content creation skills and thrive across YouTube's diverse formats, while reaching audiences across multiple screens, from mobile to TV. The YouTube Academy will specifically help emerging creators to make their content come to life and to nurture an audience on YouTube by moving beyond generic advice and providing them with actionable, in-depth knowledge and direct connections.

In May 2024, YouTube reached over 20 million people in Saudi Arabia and 7.5 million people in the UAE over the age of 18 reinforcing YouTube's position as a leading streaming platform within the creator economy. The initiative further aims to elevate the quality and diversity of digital content.

YouTube Academy is an integral part of YouTube's ongoing efforts to support content creators in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Javid Aslanov, Head of YouTube Middle East and North Africa, said, "We believe that creators in MENA are the future of entertainment & the heart of the creator economy. Our collaboration with CreatorsHQ allows us to expand our support, ensuring more creators have the resources to turn their passion into a thriving, long-term career on YouTube."

"We are committed to not just building the best platform & programmes, but also empowering the next generation of storytellers who are shaping culture across the region," Aslanov added.

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1Billion Followers Summit, said, "We believe that our collaboration with YouTube will empower content creators with the skills and expertise needed to build a thriving creative community. This will support the content economy in the UAE and the region while solidifying the UAE's position as a global hub for creativity."

AlHammadi added, "YouTube Academy is a comprehensive educational programme designed to enhance creators' capabilities. It empowers them to make the most of analytics tools, monetisation tools, and community-building strategies in the digital sphere, ensuring a more stable and sustainable future in this rapidly growing sector."

YouTube Academy's programmes will feature a series of advanced workshops, training courses, and specialised initiatives led by YouTube experts and programme managers. By moving beyond generic advice and providing YouTube creators with actionable, in-depth knowledge and direct connections, content creators will be able to make a living doing what they love, while thriving on the platform. YouTube has seen notable growth among content creators with the number of YouTube channels in the UAE making 7 figures or more in local currency increasing by 15 per cent year over year. The same is true in Saudi Arabia and Egypt where there was a 40 per cent and 60 per cent increase respectively.

This collaboration seeks to create an environment that nurtures creativity, collaboration, and growth for content creators in the region, further supporting the development of this vital sector while keeping pace with the fast-paced digital transformation.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment between Creators HQ and YouTube to empower content creators, strengthen the growing new economy, and cultivate a thriving ecosystem for creativity and innovation in the region.

Work is also underway to launch future joint initiatives that will expand the scope of collaboration between Creators HQ and YouTube. These initiatives will include specialised training programmes on the use of artificial intelligence in digital content and interactive workshops on strategies to amplify the global reach of Arabic content. (ANI/WAM)

