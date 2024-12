New York, Dec 5 (AP) The remains of a woman who fell into a sinkhole were recovered Friday, four days after she went missing while searching for her cat, a state police spokesperson said Friday.

Trooper Steve Limani said the body of 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard was being taken to the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

Authorities planned a midafternoon news conference to provide additional details.

The announcement came in the fourth day of the search for Pollard, who had last been seen Monday evening, looking for the cat near a restaurant half a mile (0.8 kilometres) from her home in the village of Marguerite.

Pollard's family reported her missing around 1 am Tuesday as the temperature in the area dropped below freezing.

The search focused on a sinkhole that began as a manhole-sized gap and may have only recently opened above where coal was mined until about 70 years ago. Hunters and restaurant workers who were in the area in the hours before Pollard's disappearance told police they hadn't noticed the sinkhole.

Police said they found Pollard's car parked about 20 feet (6 metres) from the sinkhole with her 5-year-old granddaughter sleeping inside.

The effort to find Pollard included lowering a pole camera with a sensitive listening device into the hole, although it detected nothing. Crews removed a massive amount of soil and rock to try to reach the area where they believed she fell into the chasm about 30 feet (9 metres) deep.

Pollard grew up in Jeanette, about 12 miles (19 kilometres) from Unity Township, where she lived for much of her adult life. She previously worked at Walmart and was married for more than 40 years. (AP)

