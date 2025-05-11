Sunday, May 11, 2025 Home Business Sports Culture Sci/Tech My views English Latest News Emirates News International Tolerance Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Astana on official visit (Photo/WAM)

Astana [Kazakhstan], May 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Astana, the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan, on an official visit, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Sheikh Khaled was received upon arrival at Astana International Airport by His Excellency Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, along with a number of senior Kazakh officials.

Sheikh Khaled is accompanied on the visit by a high-level official delegation comprising several ministers and senior UAE government officials. (ANI/WAM)

