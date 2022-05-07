Aftermath of explosion at Hotel Saratoga, in Havana. (Photo Credit - Reuters)

Havana [Cuba], May 7 (ANI): At least 8 people were killed and 30 others hospitalized after a massive explosion at a Havana hotel on Friday.

The explosion rocked Hotel Saratoga in the center of Cuba's capital of Havana, said the Cuban officials, reported CNN.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the explosion was caused by a "gas leak," according to the Cuban Presidency.

First responders - police and fire rescuers are combing through the rubble in search of survivors, reported CNN.

Witnesses at the scene said a "massive blast" had occurred, also destroying buses and cars outside the hotel.

Several people are offering to donate blood, the Cuban Presidency added.

Mexico's Foreign Minister on Friday tweeted his solidarity with victims in Cuba after a huge explosion destroyed Hotel Saratoga as well as nearby vehicles in the capital of Havana, leaving rescuers to comb through the rubble in search of survivors, reported CNN.

"Our solidarity to the victims and those affected as well as the people of that dear fraternal nation," tweeted Marcelo Ebrard.

Ebrard also confirmed that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's visit to Cuba in the coming days will proceed as scheduled. (ANI)

