Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Culture, religion, and the way of life which is based on Buddhism are at the stake in Tibet under the Chinese regime, said Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering.

This comes after Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday slammed the Chinese leadership, saying they "don't understand the variety of different cultures."

Also Read | Thomas West, US Special Representative to Afghanistan, to Meet Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi in Pakistan.

"Chinese say that they have 56 minorities in altogether but they are not ready to give the traditional sanctity of those minorities. In Tibet, the culture itself is at stake, the religion is at stake, the way of life which is based on Buddhism is also stake," Dolma Tsering told ANI on Thursday.

She also said that the Chinese want everything to be melted into the communist style. "So be it Buddhism or anything they want everything to be changed into them."

Also Read | Yemen’s Houthi Militia Claim Responsibility for Ballistic Missile Attack on Saudi Military Base.

Speaking over the so-called freedom in Tibet, the Deputy Speaker said: "If there is any freedom in Tibet, why don't the Chinese let world media go there and see for themselves.

"When they shy away from world media that shows that they are hiding something. Why do they have to give all the time white paper on Tibet? This shows that all is not well there," she said.

Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson of Tibetan government-in-exile said that China oppressed many nationalists including Tibetian, Uyghurs, and Mongolians, over the 60-70 years under the party regime.

"Chinese leaders always believe that the hunt rules, and then all the other people (minorities) are the ones who should serve, therefore they look at Tibentian as well," he said.

Talking about the leadership for the Tibetans, he said: "If you see, all the official websites do not even have Tibetan language scripts. All are written in Chinese, so for whom they are working. Are they working for Tibetan?"

He added that the Chinese need to be more compassionate, they need to look into the aspirations of those people. "It is the issue of six million Tibetan, therefore the China-Tibet conflict needs to be resolved pending for over 50 60 years," he said. (ANI)

The Dalai Lama, along with his followers, fled to India from Tibet in 1959 during an invasion by the Chinese forces. China calls the Buddhist monk a 'separatist', seeking to secede Tibet from China. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)